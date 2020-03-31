ETX church services go online

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Residents in Bowie County are under orders to stay at home until April 13, through the Easter holiday weekend.



“We spent our whole life asking people to come to church, now, we’re having to learn how to be the church without gathering together which is difficult, but it’s necessary for this moment,” said Highland Park Baptist Church Pastor Kevin Myers.



Myers, along with other church leaders, has taken his ministry online because of the spreading coronavirus. Myers said he’s sending more texts and emails these days. “The reality is, biblical principles, all the individuals who believe in Jesus Christ are the ‘church’ and … we’re learning to stay connected as a church even when we’re not able to corporately gather together,” Myers said.



He added that the hardest part for him, as a pastor, is not being able to visit those in the hospital. Myers said he also prays often for our local healthcare professionals. “Those people are having to protect us and then go home to their families with the thought of potentially spreading this virus,” he said.



Church services at Highland Park will remain online through Easter. Myers hopes that christians will pause and think a little deeper this year. “I’m gonna remind our people that the very first Easter, people were locked behind a door, they were afraid of dying in a whole different manner, and all of a sudden, they got the news that Jesus was alive,” he said, smiling.



You can find Highland Park Baptist Church in Texarkana online at www.hpbctexarkana.com and on Facebook @hpbctexarkana.

