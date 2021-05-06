ETX clerk working to bring property fraud alerts to residents

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials are working to establish a property fraud alert system.

County Clerk Tina Petty said property fraud is a growing problem. “Just since I’ve been clerk, I know of at least two instances that this has occurred. One was an elderly lady, and a caretaker had forged her name on a deed, transferring her land to the caretaker. Luckily, she happened to see that deed and we were able to go to the sheriff’s department. I took her down there, and we were able to get it resolved,” she said.



Once the new system is in place, residents who sign up will receive notifications about any activity involving their property, including deed transfers and liens.



Petty said the system is being paid for with existing funds used to maintain records in her office.

She hopes to have the system up and running sometime this summer.