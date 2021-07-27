ETX clinic sees increase in back-to-school vaccinations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pediatricians are seeing an uptick in back-to-school wellness visits.

This year, doctors said they’re seeing a lot of anxiety and depression among their patients, due to the pandemic. Pediatrician Dr. Cheryl Saul-Sehy is based at Collom & Carney Clinic on Cowhorn Creek Rd. in Texarkana. She added that the visits are important because they also check for other issues like dyslexia. “Big things we really look at, too, especially with getting back to school is, did they have issues last year with reading or math, do we have to worry about dyslexia, anything like that.”

Also at the visits, students receive common vaccinations including tetanus and meningitis shots. “We still have issues out there like the whooping cough and measles and other things we really need to vaccinate against because we certainly don’t need, you know, a rash of measles on top of .. coronavirus and the flu and RSV that we’re seeing a ton of right now,” she said.

Dr. Saul-Sehy said she expects to see a true flu season this year and highly recommends getting the flu vaccine when it’s available in September.



To see the immunization schedule recommended by the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html.