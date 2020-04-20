ETX coaches keep student athletes motivated

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the game plan for football coaches and players at Pleasant Grove High School.

“We could see the guys were getting a little depressed,” said Head Football Coach Josh Gibson.

Coaches are staying in touch with their players through zoom meetings. They’re visiting and working out.

On Friday, Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott announced that schools in the state will not reopen this year. Many students have not been thrilled about spending so much time at home. “It’s definitely weird, I mean, I don’t enjoy it, obviously, I’d rather be at school,” said junior Alex Murphy, smiling.

“I think the other day we had like 70 kids on a zoom meeting at one time,” said Offensive Coordinator Justin Gibson. “That really helps, too,” said junior Landon Jackson, “getting to see your teammates and coaches just about every day and hear their voices as well.”

Pleasant Grove coaches are trying to provide a routine for their kids, while teaching them time management. “We don’t want to look back when this thing’s over and have any regrets that, all we did, we were just couch potatoes,” said Justin Gibson.

Defensive Coordinator Clint Fuller even made a YouTube video about routine. “The first thing was to go to bed and wake up at a consistent time every day.” “We gotta take advantage of this time, and it’s really important that we separate ourselves from other programs,” said Josh Gibson.

Coaches said they continue to work on new ways to inspire growth in their players. “It’s just bringing us more together for, like, next year,” said sophomore Jaylen Woodside. “It helps us to stay on track and make sure everybody is doing what they gotta do,” added junior Torey Phillips.

“We know that we’re reaching them, and we can see it, and we can hear it in their voices,” said Fuller.