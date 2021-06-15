ETX college receives grants for nursing, COVID-19 business training

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana College has received two grants totally $475,000 from the Texas Workforce Commission.

The JET grant will help the college purchase and install equipment to provide associate degree nursing students and licensed vocational nursing students with training to support theoretical and clinical nursing knowledge and skills. “We have a huge need for nurses in our area, it is a growing occupation,” said Dean of Health Sciences Courtney Shoalmire.

Officials said JET grant funds will enable students to develop and master patient care skills in a safe, professional classroom and laboratory setting. Funding for this grant is $187,499.

The Skills Development Fund grant will provide money for training in response to the direct needs of the COVID-19 pandemic. Training targets business partners retooling business processes to respond to the need of COVID-19 related necessities, as well as those businesses that are retooling to provide continuing employment to employees. “It’s super important for our business and industry partners because it’s allowing employees to upskill. It’s allowing them to gain new knowledge and skills that they’ve been forced to learn due to the changes that have come on quickly to the workplace,” said Community and Business Education Department Executive Director Mendy Sharp.

About $2,000 will be made available per qualifying participant. Eligible industries for the grant include, but are not limited to, medical and healthcare, critical manufacturing, telecommunications, hospitality, information technology systems, financial, defense, food and agriculture, transportation and logistics, energy, water and wastewater. Funding for this grant is $287,500.

Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson joined the ceremony remotely by Zoom from Austin, Texas, to make the check presentation to Texarkana College on Tuesday.