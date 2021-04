BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County Commissioners on Monday approved a contract providing for election security.

Officials said the move was mandated by the legislature in 2019. Commissioners agreed to pay $41,000 to AT&T Cyber-Defenses for the job.



Elections Administrator Pat McCoy said this particular package deals with external cybersecurity administration. He added that the money will come from a $130,000 grant through the Help Americans Vote Act.