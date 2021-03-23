ETX congressman calls border situation unsustainable

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas Congressman Pat Fallon said he understands why people want to come to the United States, but the nation must do what is in its best interest.

In remarks to members of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Fallon called the situation unsustainable.

“Immigration really does help continue your growth, but you have to manage it, you have to do it legally. There are five million people in the world trying to come to this country legally and to allow mass, unlawful migration and to allow people to cut the line I think is patently unfair and it’s quite frankly un-American to do that. And that’s why I’ve always vehemently opposed illegal immigration,” Fallon said.

Fallon cited statistics, stating that in February of 2020, there were 36,687 illegal border crossings. He said for the same month in 2021, there were 100,441 illegal border crossings. Regarding unaccompanied minors, Fallon said there were 3,070 in February of 2020, but in February of 2021, there were 9,457 unaccompanied minors.



Fallon said the situation could soon turn from a crisis to a catastrophe.