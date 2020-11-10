ETX council to consider loan to aid in downtown building redevelopment

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Federal funding may help with the renovation of a historic downtown Texarkana building.

Monday night, the Texas-side city council is set to be briefed on a resolution to authorize the city manager to execute loan documents for the use of up to $500,000 in EPA cleanup funds.

Mayor Bob Bruggeman said the funds are available to help with abatement work to the building’s main structure along with the parking garage behind the building. “We’re kindof the overseer of the funds, and so the loan is made to the borrower, terms are set up to pay back or repay the loan, and then the city kindof coordinates those efforts,” Bruggeman said.

A local developer has plans to renovate the building, which is more than 100 years old, into luxury apartments. If passed, the proposal would allow the city manager to execute loan documents for the project.



Bruggeman said the continued revitalization of downtown is critical for the area. “It’s a quality of life issue. It also provides us an economic stimulant for business and industry because a lot of times, people that work at businesses or companies like to live in a city that has a thriving downtown area.”

A public hearing and final vote on the matter is scheduled for November 23.