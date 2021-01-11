ETX county commissioners vote on medical provider for jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials on Monday chose a company to provide medical services at its jail facilities starting next month.

Commissioners voted for a $2.5 million contract with Turn-Key Health, based in Oklahoma City. “After reviewing their proposal and talking to their references and having experience with their CEO and their representative here, we felt like they were the best company to go with to provide medical services for the jail,” said Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal.

Neal said the agreement adds additional medical services at the Bi-State Jail and the county’s correctional facility. The contract calls for a registered nurse to be on the premises on the weekends, instead of just having someone on call. Neal said there will also be expanded hours for the medical director, dentist, and the staff member providing psychiatric services. “There are a lot of mental health issues that end up in the jail facilities unfortunately, because there’s not enough services statewide for everybody, and they wind up committing minor crimes and end up in our facility and we try to get them the help they need.”

The sheriff’s office is set to take over its jail operations from LaSalle Corrections next month.