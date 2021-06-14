ETX county extends disaster declaration

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County Commissioners on Monday voted to extend a disaster declaration due to recent flash flooding.

The declaration was initially issued on June 9.



Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said the declaration opens up avenues for officials to seek state and federal funds. “We had a lot of roads out in the county that had some washouts and lost some culverts and things, and our commissioners have done a great job addressing those issues and we’ve got everybody opened up and operating,” Howell said.



The declaration states that the county’s road infrastructure sustained significant damage.