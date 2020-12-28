ETX county prepares to take over operations of its correctional facility

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials are preparing to take over operations at its correctional center in 2021.

The county’s contract with LaSalle Corrections is set to end February 12. On Monday, commissioners approved salaries for some staff positions and the purchase of two transport vans.

In other business, Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said progress is being made to restore systems after a cyberattack using ransomware was discovered earlier this month.

“We have teams of forensic specialists that are analyzing our system. We’ve also had teams of experts in to try to reconstruct and be sure our system is clean and that we’ve gotten rid of it, and that’s still an ongoing progress,” Howell said.

He added that the county is functioning, just not as effectively, and there is still no evidence of any personal data being compromised.