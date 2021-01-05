ETX county works to get jail operations in order

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County officials are working to get operations in order at its correctional facility, ahead of a change in management.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will take over operations from LaSalle Corrections starting February 13.



In a special meeting on Monday, commissioners approved a bid totaling $482,000 for food services from Shaver Foods in Fayetteville, Ark. The bid amount does not include bread, produce or the services of a dietician. Sheriff Jeff Neal said they will work to contract with a dietician, as it is required by the state. He said produce and bread would be obtained from other companies.

A bid to provide medical services was also opened at Monday’s meeting. The bid was for $191,000 per month and will be reviewed before the commission votes on those services.

“We’ve got to get all the utilities switched over, small things people don’t think about, the bug man coming to spray, everything has to be changed over from LaSalle into the county, all the operations they were doing,” said Neal.



LaSalle Corrections recently gave notice to Bowie County that it would end its contract to operate the facility, which LaSalle had done since 2010.