ETX district attorney: ‘We will get to the truth’

DEKALB, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Bowie County District Attorney Jerry Rochelle said last week’s fatal crash that killed two children in DeKalb is under investigation to determine whether the incident was intentional.

Rochelle said the Department of Public Safety’s accident scene reconstruction team is trying to piece together a timeline leading up to the incident.

The fatal crash happened on January 13. DeKalb Police have yet to release any details on the crash, but on social media, the school district confirmed the deaths of the two children, who were elementary students ages three and seven.

“First and foremost my condolences to the family, with the assurance that we will get to the truth. Secondly, the case remains open until local law enforcement, aided by the accident scene reconstruction team with Texas Dept of Public Safety, has an opportunity to fully investigate the timeline leading up to the incident and the cause,” Rochelle said. “If it is determined it was an intentional act, my office will bring the full weight of the State of Texas down on the individual responsible.”

Rochelle wasn’t sure when the crash investigation would be complete, stating that, “With the limitations and restrictions that have been placed not only on our court system but our law enforcement as well, it’s extremely difficult to put a timeline on it.”