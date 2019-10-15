ETX elementary teacher among those killed in weekend wreck

MCLEOD, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman who was killed in a fatal wreck on Saturday in Sevier County, Ark. was an elementary school teacher in McLeod, Texas.

The district superintendent tells NBC 6 News the child killed in the wreck, was teacher Jessica Baig’s daughter, a fifth-grader at the school.

Superintendent Cathy May said, “We’re not worried about academics this week, we’re worried about emotional wellbeing.” May said counselors will be at the ready all week if students or staff need to talk.

A statement on the McLeod ISD Facebook page reads in part, “We loved our teacher and her daughters. We are working closely with the family to help support recovery for the daughter who was injured. We will spend our days this week and beyond helping our students and staff to cope with this tragedy. McLeod ISD is a family. Our family is hurting and we are asking for your prayers and support as we face the next few weeks. “

Another post on the district’s page reads in part, “McLeod ISD will make local ministers and counselors available to anyone in their school community. These ministers and counselors have been assigned to the elementary and middle schools, but will remain in place for as long as needed and will offer their support to any of the district’s students and staff members.”

May said they are collecting donations for the family, which can be dropped off at the school or mailed to the district at 19395 FM 125 S, McLeod, Texas 75565.

Baig was killed on Saturday when the vehicle she was driving collided with a truck. Baig’s husband and one of her daughters were killed. Another daughter was taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.



Jessica Baig worked for Legacy Academy in Lockesburg from 2013 until May 2019. A post on that school’s Facebook page reads, “The entire Legacy Academy family is heartbroken by the tragic death of Jessica Baig, her husband, and sweet Lillian. Mrs. Baig devoted the last five years to the students at Legacy. She was loved by students and her co-workers alike. Her kindness toward others knew no bounds. We are so thankful that she is in Christ and that alone is our consolation and comfort. We hope you’ll join us in praying for precious Rosie, as she recovers from her injuries and faces the challenges before her.”

