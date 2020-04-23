ETX growers needed amid demand for market boxes

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Farmers markets are finding different ways to sell their produce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Texarkana, Texas, a new mobile market program is so popular, coordinators are looking for more growers to meet the demand. “We sold out within like an hour or two, and so it’s been really crazy. The second week was the same way,” said the city’s Cultural Foods Program Coord., Anne Marie Sullivan. She hopes to recruit more growers for more fruits and vegetables, such as tomatoes and cucumbers.



“We’ve really upped the produce this year because there was not as many produce growers,” said Debbie Binning, Co-owner of Binning Farms in Maud. Binning and her husband have worked with the farmer’s market in Texarkana, Texas, for four years.



The market’s weekly boxes, which have been selling out within hours each week, are filled with in-season vegetables, herbs, and more items like local honey and homeade bread. “It’s kind of just a smorgasbord of whatever we can get from our vendors that week,” said Sullivan. The boxes also offer a meat option.



If you’re interested in becoming a grower, you can contact Sullivan at (512) 229-7599 or email her at annemarie.sullivan@txkusa.org. If you’d like to order a market box visit texarkanafarmersmarket.com.