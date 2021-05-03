ETX health clinic offers walk-in COVID-19 vaccine

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Collom & Carney Clinic Association said on Monday it is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to patients and residents who are 16 years old or older. 

Those wanting a vaccine can make an appointment, however the clinic is also available for people who walk-in without an appointment. Collom & Carney is administering the Pfizer vaccine that requires two doses. 

At the time of the first vaccination, an appointment is scheduled for the second vaccination. The vaccines are available at Collom & Carney’s Clinic at 5002 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana every Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. 

To schedule an appointment call (903) 614-3287. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations, visit http://cdc.gov.

