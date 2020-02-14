ETX healthcare workers screen for coronavirus

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Healthcare workers in Texarkana are getting some questions about the coronavirus.

Officials at Post Acute Medical said earlier this month, they started screening people for the coronavirus based on CDC guidelines and recommendations.

If someone has a lower respiratory illness with fever, they are asked if they’ve traveled internationally to an affected area within the last 14 days.



Post Acute Medical CEO Greg Lessard said their facility in Beaumont screened one person recently that triggered further analysis. “I know that we had a positive screen in one of our facilities that was negative, but it just shows the importance of being proactive in any community, to check for these things, because you just never know.”



Lessard said people in the Texarkana-area are more susceptible to the flu right now. He urges people to practice good hand hygiene and wash their hands regularly.