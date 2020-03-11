ETX hospital discourages non-essential travel

TEXARKANA, Texas – Christus St. Michael Health System is urging employees against non-essential travel. Officials said they’re acting in accordance with CDC guidelines in asking associates to think diligently about whether it’s necessary.

The hospital said that social distancing is being encouraged to keep everyone safe and healthy. “Pretty much if there’s a meeting for greater than 10 people we’re asking people to reschedule that to be a virtual, or to think about pushing off until later in the year. We don’t have any type of time period for how long travel will be affected or how long we’re making this recommendation, but for right now, we’re just recommending for work-related travel, for people to think twice about if they actually need to travel,” said Vice President of Medical Affairs Loren Robinson, MD, MSHP.



Hospital officials said they’re prepared to respond if necessary. They also recommend that people wash their hands and contact their primary care physician for guidance if they’re feeling sick.