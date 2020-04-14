Breaking News
ETX hospital welcomes mask donations

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A spokesperson for Wadley Regional Medical Center said Tuesday the facility would welcome donations of personal protective equipment like masks, amid the pandemic.

Marketing Director Shelby Brown said the facility monitors stock on a daily, sometimes even hourly basis, and officials want to ensure they have enough masks. 

Brown said the hospital can distribute the homeade masks to patients that are in the facility for outpatient testing and reserve the healthcare approved masks for hospital staff. “We don’t know what the future holds. Right now, we’re holding steady, we have PPE for our staff but we, again, are being very conservative, because we don’t know what next week will bring, and we want to make sure we have enough for the use of our staff.”

Wadley halted visitation weeks ago as a result of COVID-19.

