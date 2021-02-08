ETX jail to change hands this week

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The Bowie County Sheriff’s office is set to begin operating its jail facilities later this week.

Sheriff Jeff Neal said the transition, involving the Bowie Correctional Center and Bi-State Jail, is going smoothly so far, and the hiring process is ongoing. He added that LaSalle Corrections, who announced they would end their operations contract late last year, has aided in the transition. “LaSalle has been very cooperative in making this happen,” he said.



Neal added that they’ve rescreened all employees and rehired some, but there are still positions to fill. “Mostly jailers positions, we have a couple of maintenance positions available as well. If anybody’s interested in that, we do require our maintenance people to be jailers because sometimes they supervise inmates when they’re working. But, they mainly focus on maintenance rather than guarding the inmates.”

If you’re interested in applying, you can call the the Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office at (903)798-3149.



LaSalle Corrections has managed the Bowie County Correctional Center since 2010.