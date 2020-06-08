ETX law enforcement respond to racially-charged fight

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hooks teenager has been cited for disorderly conduct after a

racially-charged fight broke out at the Wal-Mart in New Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a fight in progress at 5:25 p.m. According to a police report, Wesley Hogeland,

a while male, called a black male, who he claimed to be his brother, the n-word. According to the

report, Hogeland was asked by another black male, Jacobi Brewer of New Boston, not to say that word. Police said an argument then broke out between Hogeland and Brewer, and when Brewer turned his back, Hogeland picked up a bottle and hit him with it.

According to police, Brewer said he did not want to press charges and just wanted to let it go. Police said medical attention was refused.



New Boston Police and the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Asked for comment on the incident, New Boston Police Chief Garry McCrary told KTAL NBC 6 via phone, “Just respect each other, that’s all you have to do.”