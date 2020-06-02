ETX leaders purchase 847 acres for development

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A large tract of land has been purchased in Bowie County between Hooks and New Boston in an effort to lure new jobs to the area.

The cities of New Boston and Hooks, along with Bowie County, all pitched in $500,000 to buy the 847-acre tract of land, which is located off exit 206.

The AR-TX REDI group, led by CEO Rob Sitterly, is marketing the land. “We’re gonna give this land away to a company. That is going to be our local incentive. We’re gonna get then, state support from the state of Texas,” he said.

The site has been dubbed the East Texas Logistics Center. “We think it’s a perfect fit for our location here in the country and all of our assets we have to sell from our infrastructure, from our road, rail and air, to a talent pipeline that’s built in from our community colleges and university system,” Sitterly said.

Sitterly said conversations with potential companies were slowed by the pandemic, but he’s optimistic about developments later this year. In the meantime, he said they’ll get the site certified. “For us to be able to certify it and give them peace of mind that there are no issues with environmentals, no issue with wetlands or any of those things, we basically say here, it’s been certified, now you can feel comfortable investing your millions of dollars.”

In Miller County, Arkansas, AR-TX REDI is considering two tracts of land for purchase as a megasite. “The industrial sites we’re looking at in Miller County are more a manufacturing, heavy industrial site, so it won’t compete at all with what we’re doing in Bowie County,” Sitterly said. “It’s a perfect supplement.”

Earlier this year, the Miller County Quorum Court agreed to set aside $250,000 a year for the next five years toward the purchase of land suited for a heavy industrial company.

AR-TEX REDI hopes to have some news regarding the site selection in Miller County in the coming weeks.