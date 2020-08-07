Texarkana man indicted in deadly shooting

Robert Moore, 40, was indicted by a Bowie County grand jury Friday in the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Quentin Minnifield of Texarkana. (Source: Bowie County District Attorney’s Office)

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a Texarkana man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who knocked on his door in June.

Robert Moore, 40, was arrested in June and charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Quentin Minnifield of Texarkana.

Texarkana, Texas police said Minnifield was looking for his sister when he was shot five times after knocking on Moore’s door at the Pine Street Apartments. Moore fled on foot, but was later captured by Texarkana, Arkansas police and extradited back to Texas to face charges.

Investigators say the two men knew each other.

According to the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office, Moore was indicted Tuesday on a charge of murder.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.