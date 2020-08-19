ETX mayor steps down after decades in office

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday night, New Boston’s longtime mayor stepped down from the post he’d held for about 25 years.

Johnny Branson had also served on the council about 20 years prior to being elected mayor. Branson said the move was effective immediately and it was a decision he made in consultation with his family.



Branson had already decided not to run for reelection.



For now, Councilman David Turner will carry out the duties of mayor as needed. “It was a surprise to the council, no one was expecting it … right now the mayor and the council all have the best interest of the city of New Boston at heart,” Turner said.

Three people have qualified to run for mayor in the November election. They are Joe Dyke, Donald Evans and Ron Humphrey.



The New Boston City Council’s next scheduled meeting is September 15.