ETX officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – More COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System on Wednesday.

The recipients included Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell, along with Texarkana, TX Fire Chief Eric Schlotter and Mayor Bob Bruggeman. “I think it’s something important to do. It’s an individual decision that everyone has to make, but I encourage our citizens to take the vaccine,” Bruggeman said.



Hospital officials said about 600 more doses were made available on Wednesday. “We had a true total disaster … in our community. You want to make sure that your mayors, your judges, your folks who are writing the laws, who are passing these emergency decrees and making sure that government continues to function, would be vaccinated so that they can be healthy and well, and we don’t get into a crisis of who’s going to lead us at those times,” said Dr. Loren Robinson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Some healthcare workers who had not previously been vaccinated also received their shot on Wednesday.

Robinson said CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic on Richmond Rd. in Texarkana has received 500 doses of the vaccine. She said the facility will reach out to patients who qualify to receive it, and vaccinations will be administered there starting next Wednesday, January 6.

Patients who qualify include those who are 65 and older, along with people over 16 with chronic medical conditions. Those individuals are categorized as being in Phase 1A and 1B.

For more information on those who qualify for Phase 1A, click here: https://dshs.texas.gov/immunize/covid19/COVID_Vaccine_Principles_HCW_Definition.pdf.

For more information on those who qualify for Phase 1B, click here: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine/EVAP-Phase1B.pdf.

For a list of vaccine provider locations in Texas, click here: https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=91ac7fb5e5fd47e7ada4acfe4a05920a&fbclid=IwAR2uqlDEWWYouqV1vWlziNE4H3ewPLy9keuZscuYaMPAmhVlVWedsghdUUM.