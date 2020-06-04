ETX officials warn people against COVID-19 fatigue

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Leaders in Texarkana, Texas said on Thursday the threat of COVID-19 is not over in their area and they hope people will remain vigilant as businesses continue to reopen.

There are now 62 active cases of coronavirus in Bowie County. Officials said that’s the highest it’s been. The number also includes a 3 month-old child. Officials said the baby is doing well. “When our citizens do go out and enjoy the opened businesses that we have now, we need to be cognisant that it’s still there, there’s still a danger,” Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell said.



On Thursday, Howell also released the unemployment rate for April, which stands at 14.2 percent. That’s compared to 3.8 percent in 2019. Powell said he has not received the figures for May yet.

On Thursday, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison said the case numbers continue to fluctuate. “Currently, Miller County has 8 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus, that is nowhere near the highest that it has been. That is not the lowest, we went 15 days having no positive cases. So, we have seen a spike but I think that’s gonna be normal from here on out.”

Officials encourage people to remain vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing, and washing their hands frequently.