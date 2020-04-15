ETX police department confirms officer tested positive for coronavirus

QUEEN CITY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Queen City Police Department confirms that one of its officers has tested positive for a type of the coronavirus.

Chief Robert McGee said “the minute that the Office advised her supervisor, (Chief McGee) she had a fever, she was sent home and advised not to return to work until she had been tested and cleared by Medical Professionals.”

McGee added that the City of Queen City has followed the CDC guidelines in dealing with the situation and that the officer has not violated any policy with his agency concerning the situation.

He said the officer has been cleared to return to work next week.

McGee told KTAL/KMSS Wednesday afternoon that no other officers have shown any symptoms and those inside the department are taking their temperatures multiple times a day.

A statement from McGee went on to say, “Queen City Officers have been advised when dealing with the public to do so at a safe distance … We are disinfecting all areas of work, anyone running a high temperature will be sent home and advised to seek medical attention immediately. No one is allowed to return to work without a Medical approval. The Officer who tested positive does not live in Cass County therefore, the medical facility that ran the test did not report this to Cass County as a Covid case … Please bare with us while we deal with this situation. We will continue to furnish Public Service even though we are having to do it a little different! Thank you, the Citizens for understanding our efforts while dealing with this crisis!”

