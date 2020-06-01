ETX police investigate afternoon shooting

QUEEN CITY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Queen City, Texas.

In a statement, Chief Robert McGee said his department received a call about a person being shot around noon, in the 300 block of Hickory St.

According to the statement, officers found the man lying on the ground with what appeared to be gun shot wounds to the wrist and knee. The man was transported to a Texarkana hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

McGee said the investigation is ongoing and the victim’s name is not currently being released.