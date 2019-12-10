ETX police investigate vehicle riddled with bullets

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night near the area of Richmond Rd. and Robin Hood.

Investigators said they located a vehicle in the 1800 block of Richmond Rd. with several bullet holes.

Witnesses described a small, white car quickly leaving the area around the time those shots were heard.



Police currently have no suspects and no injuries are reported.

If you have any information, please call Texarkana-area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.