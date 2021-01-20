ETX police say they know who’s responsible for graffiti

NASH, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Nash said two juveniles are responsible for graffiti that’s been popping up in the city.

Investigators asked the public to step up with surveillance video of the crimes, and police said the public delivered. Several street signs, residential areas and two businesses were hit.

Police said sadly, they think it’s just kids being kids, but there’s a price for the crimes. “The amount of graffiti and the different places they’ve done it, it’s gonna be a felony amount of graffiti … there are consequences that come along with, and for these two, they’ll be headed to a juvenile detention facility at the time of their arrest,” said Nash Police Detective Michael Sutton.

Sutton added that the two are believed to be responsible for more graffiti popping up over a three-week period back in 2019.



Police said the two, ages 15 and 16, have agreed to turn themselves in Wednesday evening.