ETX representative says most constituents support gun safety training

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas Republican Representative Gary VanDeaver is talking to residents about the recent legislative session.

VanDeaver, who represents District One, spoke to residents through a virtual town hall on Thursday night.

VanDeaver talked about issues including education, the budget and gun rights. Discussing the new permitless carry law, VanDeaver said most people still think owning a gun is a big responsibility. 

The legislation allows eligible Texans over 21 to carry a gun without a license or training. But in a survey of his constituents, VanDeaver said 88 percent still think new gun owners should take a safety course. “Just because the law doesn’t require it, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s not needed … certainly it is a huge responsibility to handle a firearm,” he said.

Permitless carry in Texas is scheduled to become law on Sept. 1.

VanDeaver respresents residents in Bowie, Franklin, Lamar, and Red River Counties.

