ETX school district receives learning recovery grant

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District has received a $30,000 grant to address pandemic-related learning losses.

School officials said the money, from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, will be used to develop a summer experience targeting up to 80 students. The program will focus on English language learners and economically disadvantaged eighth grade students who are heading into high school. “We’re pairing an eighth-grade math and reading teacher with a ninth-grade math and reading teacher, so that it’s a bridge, really. We’re going to be looking at closing gaps from what they missed in seventh grade and eighth grade that they need to go into ninth grade and be successful,” said TISD Chief Academic Officer Holly Tucker.

The T.L.L. Temple Foundation said it’s part of an effort to address pandemic-related challenges across rural East Texas. The foundation awarded 12 school districts grants totaling $377,000 to accelerate learning recovery in reading and math.



“Pandemic related learning losses threaten our students’ academic and career paths and make it impossible for our East Texas communities to recover and thrive moving forward,” said T.L.L. Temple Foundation President & CEO Dr. Wynn Rosser. “Educational inequities existed before COVID-19, and, unfortunately, the most vulnerable students are bearing the heaviest burdens.”