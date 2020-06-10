ETX school district to purchase student’s school supplies for 2020-2021

RED LICK, Texas(KTAL/KMSS) – The educational leaders at Red Lick ISD have announced they will be purchasing school supplies for all students for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Brandon Dennard took to Facebook to announce to his students that the school will be covering all school supplies. Dennard says if students want to buy a backpack and a few folders that is ok.

The school district has a little over 500 students enrolled in the elementary and middle school.

“We’re just excited about being able to provide this for our families because we know times can be tough, with a lot of layoffs and the way the economy is and with the COVID going around so we want to take care of them,” said Dennard.

If you would like to donate any school supplies, they can be dropped off at the Central Service Building during normal business hours.