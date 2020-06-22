ETX county’s unemployment rate drops

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The unemployment rate continues to drop in Bowie County, according to officials.

Judge Bobby Howell said as of late May, the area’s unemployment rate had dropped to 11.2 percent, down from 13.6 percent over the previous month. That’s compared to about four percent for the same period last year.



At the Bowie County Commissioner’s Court meeting on Monday, officials also received a clean audit report for 2019. However, Howell has concerns about the months ahead. “We have some concerns of what will happen for our next fiscal year, which starts October one and goes into 2021 … I think we’re looking at decreased revenue for the next fiscal year and maybe beyond that.”



On Monday, county commissioners also approved the budget for a $92,000 federal grant to help offset additional costs of upcoming elections amid the pandemic.