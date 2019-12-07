ETX woman gives coats to children in late husband’s memory

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – New winter coats were delivered to 17 schools in Texarkana on both sides of the state line on Friday.

The Benjamin Dennis Memorial Coat Drive supplied 126 elementary-aged kids with winter coats this year. The project served 103 children last year.

One of the recipient schools is Theron Jones Elementary. “Wintertime is kindof rough for our students. They come without coats … a lot of our parents work hard in our community to provide for our students, but sometimes they run into hardships and can’t provide all the necessities that our students need,” said Principal Melodie White.



Estiza Dennis started the project with her husband, Benjamin, in 2009. He headed a local chapter of the NAACP for 20 years. Since his passing, Estiza has carried on the mission in his honor. “This was something that touched his heart greatly, and this is one of the other things that keeps him in my heart also, so I just keep trying.”



Last month, several area businesses started collecting coats for kids by placing donation boxes in their offices.

