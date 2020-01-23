Event to raise awareness about homelessness set for Friday night

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana’s Homeless Coalition is preparing for its annual fundraiser on Friday night.



The Bridge City Project aims to raise awareness about homelessness. The event also raises money for scholarships to fund job training, to help some get back on their feet.



“They are people as well, going through problems and situations, and they just need help, like at some point, we need help, and everybody needs help. And, if we can come together as a community, and be alongside each other and help lift those of our brothers and sisters who need help, that’s a good thing for the city of Texarkana,” said Vashil Fernandez, head of the Texarkana Homeless Coalition.

Friday evening, people can enjoy live music and a chili cook-off. The event is set to take place across from the Salvation Army in downtown Texarkana on East Fourth St. Organizers say the festivities will begin at 5 p.m.