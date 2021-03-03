Expect traffic flow changes in front of new middle school in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — You can expect some traffic flow changes next week if you travel in front of the new Arkansas Middle School in Texarkana.

For 7th and 8th grade staff and students Monday, March 8 will be the first day of classes at the new building on 5443 Jefferson Ave.

The bell schedule will remain the same. Classes will still begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas School District, north and south-bound traffic will enter the front of the school by turning into the driveway located on the north side of the campus. The driveway located on the south side of the campus will be the exit. In an effort to ease the flow of traffic, all vehicles exiting the campus must turn right.

Only school buses will be allowed to enter and exit the campus on Crossroads Parkway which is located on the west side of the property.

Superintendent Dr. Becky Kesler said, “Although we are excited about the new Arkansas Middle School, we are aware of the impact some of the changes will have on some of the citizens who live and travel near the campus. We ask that you be patient with us as we navigate through this new process.”

New school zone flashing beacons are located near the campus reducing the speed limit to 30 miles per hour during arrival and dismissal times.

Additionally, the city of Texarkana, Arkansas is partnering with TASD to assist with traffic flow and ensure safe travel to and from the new campus.

TAPD Interim Chief of Police Kristi Bennett said, “The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is proud to be a part of this transition process which will benefit our students and the community. We encourage our citizens to pay close attention to the new lane changes and speed limit as they travel near the new school.”