Extra patrols to watch for impaired drivers in SWAR

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department will have extra officers on the roads for the month of August.

It’s part of an effort to keep motorists safe from impaired drivers. Texarkana, Ark. is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the DWI enforcement mobilization.



The department plans to have three to five extra patrols on duty every night this month. The mobilization will be in effect through September 2.

Police said arrests are up and even if you’ve had just one alcoholic beverage, it’s too much to get behind the wheel. “In summertime we see a significant increase in the number of impaired driving cases. Most of the time, we’ll average one or two a week. I think for the last month of July we pulled 39 cases for the total, for the city of Texarkana, Arkansas,” said Corp. Les Munn.



If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

