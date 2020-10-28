Tracking COVID-19

Face masks now mandatory in Red River County

Texarkana

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A surge in active COVID-19 cases is leading to a face mask requirement in Red River County, Texas.

In a Facebook post, Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing says the parish now has 30 active COVID-19 cases.

The number of active cases means residents must wear face masks.

According to Rushing, the masks must be worn by residents for all inside activities and outside within six-feet of non-family members.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order back in July requiring Texans to wear face coverings in public in counties with 20 or more COVID-19 cases.

