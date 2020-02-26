Family reaches settlement for daughter found dead in jail cell

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been four years since Morgan Angerbauer was found dead in her jail cell. On Wednesday, her family reached a settlement with Lasalle Corrections. The amount of money is undisclosed.

The 20-year-old who died of diabetic complications was found unresponsive in a medical observation cell and forced to eat sugar back in 2016.

A nurse by the name of Brittany Johnson pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the case. Since then, she’s served six months. At the time, her license was also suspended.

Today, Morgan’s mother said she wants to continue to fight for reform in the jail.

“It’s got to change. I know they’re inmates. I know they made mistakes but no one should be able to take another life,” said Jennifer Houser, Morgan’s mother.

The family says they now finally have closure.



