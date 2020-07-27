The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Fast, free, reliable COVID-19 testing offered in Texarkana

Texarkana

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Fast, free, and reliable coronavirus testing is now available to residents in Texarkana.

Health officials will be providing COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. on the following dates:

  • Monday, July 27
  • Saturday, Aug. 1
  • Monday, Aug. 3
  • Saturday, Aug. 8

Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 testing:

  • No requirements for testing
  • Easy scheduling at GoGetTested.com
  • Results in 48-96 hours
  • Positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider

For more information call (903) 255-5560.

