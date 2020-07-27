Fast, free, reliable COVID-19 testing offered in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Fast, free, and reliable coronavirus testing is now available to residents in Texarkana.

Health officials will be providing COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. on the following dates:

Monday, July 27

Saturday, Aug. 1

Monday, Aug. 3

Saturday, Aug. 8

Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 testing:

No requirements for testing

Easy scheduling at GoGetTested.com

Results in 48-96 hours

Positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider

For more information call (903) 255-5560.

