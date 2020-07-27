Fast, free, reliable COVID-19 testing offered in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Fast, free, and reliable coronavirus testing is now available to residents in Texarkana.
Health officials will be providing COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Bowie-Texarkana Health Department on 902 W. 12th St. on the following dates:
- Monday, July 27
- Saturday, Aug. 1
- Monday, Aug. 3
- Saturday, Aug. 8
Here’s what you need to know about COVID-19 testing:
- No requirements for testing
- Easy scheduling at GoGetTested.com
- Results in 48-96 hours
- Positive results receive a medical consultation from a provider
For more information call (903) 255-5560.
