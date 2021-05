TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas DPS is on the scene of a fatal crash on I-30 westbound in Texarkana, Texas.

The crash is involving an 18-wheeler.

Texarkana, Texas Police say the crash may lead to traffic delays.

“You’re gonna want to avoid this area for a while” said a spokesman with TTPD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.