Federal Employees Union calls out to residents in the four-states region to support Red River Army Depot

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Federation of Federal Employees is asking the community to contact their U.S Senators to support this program it would support soldier safety and the Red River Army Depot.

A federal employee union says Red River Army Depot is the only base qualified to build the military vehicle known as the Humvee and add modifications to prevent rollovers.

“The humvee is used in close proximity to combat. When you have troops out going door to door on a Humvee you’ll have a gunner with a fifty caliber sitting on top of it watching out for those troops to provide protection for them,” said Union Representative Gerald McCarty.

McCarty said, if Red River gets the funding to perform those modifications, more jobs would be created here.

This month, the House of Representatives approved $34 million in funding, but the army requested $93 million. Now, union representatives want the public to call their U.S Senators to encourage them to vote for the full $93 million.

“The bottom line is when this is funded and the work is done here at Red River it will save soldiers lives,” said McCarty.

McCarty said $34 million in funding would only leave thousands of Humvees unprotected, needlessly risking soldier’s lives.

Visit the local National Federation of Federal Employees 2189 Facebook page for more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.