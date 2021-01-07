Federal funding may benefit SWAR county roads

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – One southwest Arkansas county now has an extra $1.4 million in the bank.

Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison said the money is courtesy of the CARES Act, which was passed by the federal government amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrison said the Miller County Quorum Court will ultimately decide how to use the money, and roads are at the top of the list.

Harrison said some old equipment needs to be replaced. “Right now, we have four dump trucks, three graders that are down, our oil truck is in Little Rock being worked on. The chip spreader is gone, and they were down half of the summer, and it’s just old equipment from the early 1990’s that needs replaced. So, it’s hard to work when your equipment is in the shop.”

Harrison said Miller County is currently applying to get $200,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as reimbursement for money spent on PPE during the pandemic.