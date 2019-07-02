Federal funds available to clean environmental hazards from vacant Texarkana sites

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some more federal funding will soon be available to help clean abandoned buildings in Texarkana, Texas.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding the city a $400,000 grant. Private developers can apply through the city for low-interest loans to get vacant sites that are housing potential pollutants, like asbestos, back in business.

“It’s important just from a health and safety standpoint that we’re able to clean up these buildings and get them back into economic reuse,” said David Orr, director of planning and community development for Texarkana, Texas.

The city previously recieved $650,000 for this purpose, much of which was given to the Hotel Grim project. Developers are hoping to turn the long-vacant hotel into apartments.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.