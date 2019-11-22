Felony Friday: Man wanted for allegedly stealing electronics from Sam’s Club

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking the public to help them find a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electronics from Sam’s Club in September.

According to TTPD, Robby Lynn Harmon is wanted for felony theft, accused of stealing almost $3,000 worth of electronics.

“Everyone knows that you have to show your receipt at the door when you leave Sam’s Club, but Harmon managed to time his departure perfectly while the employee was dealing with another customer and didn’t see him slip by,” said by TTPD in a Facebook post.

“The whole deal was captured on video, but we didn’t have a clue who he was at first. However, it’s hard for a zebra to change his stripes.”

Police say a couple of days went by when Texarkana officers Marc Neal and James Ward responded to reports of a theft at Walmart where Harmon was detained. As they approached the man, both officers say they immediately recognized him from the Sam’s Club surveillance video.

Authorities also figured out that Harmon was in a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, which is the same vehicle he’d gotten into at Sam’s.

TTPD says Neal and Ward were not able to arrest Harmon at the time for the Sam’s Club theft because of the time that had already passed. However, the officers gave Harmon’s information to Detective James Dean, who was then able to get a warrant for Harmon’s arrest.

Anyone with information on Harmon’s whereabouts is urged to contact TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.