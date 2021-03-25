FEMA assistance available for Bowie County residents

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – More people in the Texarkana, Texas area need to apply for federal disaster assistance for damage caused by February’s winter storms, according to local officials.

More than a month after the storms hit the region hard with snow, ice, and frigid temperatures in February, Texarkana, Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says only about 100 applications for individual federal assistance have been submitted to FEMA.

Schlotter says based on the amount of damage that has been assessed in Bowie County, there should be a lot more applications.

“Damage collectively helps our community. It opens up additional funding for Bowie County and the City of Texarkana in ways that we can not only recover in terms of what was damaged but what can we fix or build better, so that the next time this happens, we aren’t so accessible to damage,” said Schlotter.

FEMA officials say 126 counties in Texas were declared a disaster. Anyone living in one of those areas, which includes Bowie, Panola, and Harrison, qualifies for assistance. Officials say $109 million has already been given out.

“Even if you have insurance, go ahead and register with FEMA because you can come up a little bit short, maybe a little bit underinsured as far as covering these damages. Which, a lot of them are from broken pipes, and water leaks and water in the home,” said FEMA Representative Nate Custer.

Custer says within a matter of days after registering, a FEMA inspector should reach out. Because of the pandemic, virtual inspections are being held.

“With a video component on your smartphone, the inspector asks you a few questions and has you take the phone around the home to show some of the damage,” said Custer.

If you don’t have a camera, inspectors will just ask a few questions regarding your damage over the phone. FEMA officials say most of the grants range from $1,000 to $35,000.

“They can help you get back on your feet and try to make your homes safe, secure and functional.”

Renters, homeowners, and business owners can also qualify for a small business loan.

“A longer range recovery would involve a low interest loan that is less than 2 percent, “said Custer.

The applications will close in the third week of April.

To apply for individual FEMA assistance, click here or call 1-800-621-3362.