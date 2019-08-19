Final vote on pay parity proposal postponed

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A third and final reading of a proposal regarding pay parity in Texarkana, Ark. has been postponed.



The proposal regarding competitive pay rules is supposed to address police and fire pay. Taxes were passed by voters over two decades ago to ensure police officers and firefighters were being paid as much as their counterparts on the Texas side.



A group is suing the city on behalf of the police department, claiming the tax revenue has been mismanaged.



City Manager Kenny Haskin said the proposal that was removed from agenda will be placed on the next agenda in September because two board members were going to be absent for Monday night’s meeting.

