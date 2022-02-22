TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Firefighters in Texarkana are working to contain a blaze that started in an abandoned building Tuesday afternoon.

An abandoned hotel on the 5400 block North State Line Avenue near downtown Texarkana, Texas caught fire around 4:00 p.m. Flames are visible above the tree line as firefighters work to bring them under control.

Police have blocked the lanes and are rerouting traffic while firefighters work to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.