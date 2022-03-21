TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire gutted an abandoned building on the edge of downtown Texarkana early Monday evening.

It happened on Broad Street and Spruce Street around 6 p.m. heavy black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the back of the building, which is a block away from the Texarkana Central Fire Station. While firefighters did not have far to go, the flames spread quickly and Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says it was already well advanced by the time the first crews arrived.

Firefighters searched for possible victims but had to pull out as conditions worsened, forcing firefighters to take a defensive position and battle the flames from the outside.

Schlotter says they do not believe anyone was inside the building, which has been known to be used by the homeless for shelter and was connected to a building that caught fire several months ago.

The building is a complete loss and what remains is now being torn down to ensure the fire is completely out.

The cause is under investigation.